BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — One person is dead in a shooting in Bonifay that involved a law enforcement officer, officials said Tuesday.

No officers were injured in the incident. It happened at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at a gas station on Highway 79.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is expected to conduct the investigation.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.

