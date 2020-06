Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background.

A shooting on Saturday night, at Shamrock Bar, left one person dead and another injured.

Police responded to the bar on South Carrollton Avenue, and found both men shot around midnight.

Both were taken to the hospital, one with a gunshot wound to the head, the other to the leg. The former died later.

There is no information about a suspect or motive. If you have any information you’re asked to call Crimestoppers, (504) 822-1111.