Shooting at busy Shreveport intersection leaves family’s car riddled with bullets

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport mother says she and her children are lucky to be alive after a shooting at a Shreveport intersection Saturday night left the family car riddled with bullet holes.

“Like, this crazy! Like, who opens fire in the middle of a busy intersection? Like, why?” Zuniga McGee asked Sunday, still shaken at how close her family came to tragedy. “I mean, there is a lot of people there. They don’t care who they are hitting right now. I mean we were just innocent, just going to pick my son up from work, minding my own business!”

It happened just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday at one of Shreveport’s busiest intersections.

“I’m so scared!” McGee said in an emotional video posted to her Facebook page minutes after the shooting. “I called the police because we was on the corner of Youree Drive and Bert Kouns and they just started shooting. Just shot, shot, shot, shot. And then I heard by back window glass break.”

The gunfire left at least 10 bullet holes in her Nissan Armada, with her teenage daughter and five-year-old son in the back seat. Nearby businesses were also struck by bullets, including the windows of the Willis Knighton Pierremont hospital.

“Y’all, all this shooting’s gotta stop,” McGee said, sobbing as officers began to arrive on the scene.

Police say a 13-year-old was killed in the shooting and three others were injured, two critically. Another juvenile was later arrested in connection to the shooting after a high-speed chase that ended in Cedar Grove.