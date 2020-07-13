Shooting and crash investigation in St. Charles Parish

AMA, La. – The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting and subsequent car crash in Ama.

Officers were dispatched just before 9:00 p.m. on July 12 after reports of gunshots being heard on Vidal St.

When they arrived, they found a silver Mercedes-Benz crashed on a grassy median between Vidal and Triche streets. Inside the vehicle, police found 36 year old, Darnell Ingram, deceased.

Detectives say Ingram was the victim of a shooting just before he crashed his vehicle.

The incident is still under investigation.

If you have any information on this shooting, you are asked to call St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office Detective Kevin Tennison at (985) 783-1135 or (985) 783-6807. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111.