ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Officials are responding to a reported shooting at St. Helena College and Career Academy on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

According to Joe Chaney with the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting has left one dead and two at the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.

