Sheriff’s office in Louisiana arrest two residents in connection with alleged elder abuse

OPELOUSAS, La. (BRPROUD) — Two Opelousas residents face elder abuse charges after refusing to let a woman leave her bedroom.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives responded to an elder abuse complaint on Tuesday, June 1.

According to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, the victim, a 64-year-old legally blind woman, told detectives that she was not allowed to leave her bedroom to shower or use the restroom.

According to the victim, her son, Alvin Jackson Kennedy II, 42, and his girlfriend, Lauren Marie Oberle, 39, threatened to beat her if she left her bedroom.

Detectives’ investigation revealed that the victim’s bedroom doorknob was missing and the door was secured with a white plastic clothes hanger. She barricaded herself in the bedroom using a small end table to block the door. Her bedroom floor was filled with clothing and other items, with no room to walk and a cooking pot next to the bed used as a toilet.

On Saturday, June 5, authorities transported and booked Kennedy and Oberle in the St. Landry Parish Jail.

Both face Cruelty to the Infirmed charges.

Kennedy’s bond is set at $7,500.

Oberle’s bond is set at $7,500.