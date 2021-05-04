Sheriff: Porn, alcohol and sex part of Louisiana lunch lady’s student sleepovers

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A Louisiana school cafeteria worker has been arrested on 10 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and 8 counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile following an investigation into alleged sleepovers hosted at her home.

According to Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet, 38-year-old Dawn Marie Baye was the cafeteria worker at a local school in Chauvin where she met some of the victims.

He said accusations that Baye hosted sleepovers for juvenile boys, ages 13 to 16, where they watched pornography, drank alcohol and participated in sexual encounters were investigated.

Following the investigation, he said, detectives determined that the facts of the investigation were consistent along with information that was shared on social media.

Baye was interviewed over the weekend and then arrested, the sheriff said.

She was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex with a $50,000 bond.

Sheriff Tim Soignet encourages parents to know where their minor children are and whose residence they are going to for a sleepover.