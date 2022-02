HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office reported a homicide that occurred in Harvey on Sunday afternoon.

According to a report from Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, deputies were dispatched after 4:20 p.m. to the 1200 block of Angus Drive and found a female victim fatally wounded from a gunshot wound to the torso.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no suspect or motive information available for release at this time.