All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

FRANKLIN PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, September 5, 2023, the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division issued twenty-eight arrest warrants on 19 individuals. According to deputies, the warrants result from several months of their narcotics investigations.

Of the individuals charged, three are actively on probation or parole from previous arrests and sixteen are previous felony offenders. According to officials, the bonds range from $15,000.00 to $75,000.00.

Our narcotics division continues to do excellent work. They go above and beyond with great focus on disrupting narcotics distribution in Franklin Parish and surrounding communities,” stated Cobb. These operations are continual, the charges for these arrests, similar to previous arrests, range from distribution of synthetic cannabinoid, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, and various prescription medications. With each arrest, drugs are being removed from our streets. Our narcotics division is always working diligently to develop new leads, new cases and new arrests. Our narcotics, investigations, and patrol division work thoroughly, twenty-four hours a day, to make our communities, neighborhoods, and parish safer and work to prevent narcotics from landing in the hands of our children. These men and women do an exceptional job. Sheriff Kevin W. Cobb, Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office

Sheriff Cobbs and the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 12 individuals have been arrested and several individuals have contacted them and will be arrested in the days to come. The names of the suspects will be released soon, according to officials.

