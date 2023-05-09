Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) — Detectives are searching for a St. Bernard Parish man accused of a shooting that left a man wounded on Monday night.

Sheriff James Pohlmann says 20-year-old Devin Kelley is wanted for reportedly pulling the trigger on another man after an argument at a Chalmette home.

The sheriff’s office says around 8 p.m. Monday, deputies were called to a house in the 3700 block of Gallo Drive where they found a man who had been shot in his armpit area. The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

As the investigation continued, the sheriff learned a fight has ensured between Kelley and several other people, leading Kelley to pull out a handgun and open fire.

After the shooting, detectives say Kelley left the scene in a silver Nissan Titan pickup truck.

Kelley faces charges that include negligent injuring, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies, illegal use of a weapon, and aggravated battery.

Anyone who knows where Kelley is, or has any additional information about the shooting is urged to contact the SBSO at 504-271-2501 or the Criminal Investigations Bureau tip line at 504-271-8477.