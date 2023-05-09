Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) — Detectives are searching for a St. Bernard Parish man accused of a shooting that left a man wounded on Monday night.

Sheriff James Pohlmann says 20-year-old Devin Kelley is wanted for reportedly pulling the trigger on another man after an argument at a Chalmette home.

The sheriff’s office says around 8 p.m. Monday, deputies were called to a house in the 3700 block of Gallo Drive where they found a man who had been shot in his armpit area. The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

As the investigation continued, the sheriff learned a fight has ensured between Kelley and several other people, leading Kelley to pull out a handgun and open fire.

After the shooting, detectives say Kelley left the scene in a silver Nissan Titan pickup truck.

Kelley faces charges that include negligent injuring, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies, illegal use of a weapon, and aggravated battery.

Anyone who knows where Kelley is, or has any additional information about the shooting is urged to contact the SBSO at 504-271-2501 or the Criminal Investigations Bureau tip line at 504-271-8477.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans by calling (504) 821-1111 or toll-free at (877) 903-7867. To submit a tip online, click here. You could be eligible for a cash reward.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories