Watch live at 11 a.m. Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Former New Orleans Police Department Supt. Shaun Ferguson will address the public one day after he announced his retirement from the force.

We’re told by the NOPD that Ferguson will stand at the podium what could be for the last time and discuss further details of his retirement.

Ferguson’s announcement comes nearly 25 years after joining the NOPD in 1998, overseeing the department’s police academy and serving as Commander of the Educational and Training Division. This eventually led to him commanding two other NOPD districts prior to being named Superintendent in 2019.

The press conference is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. and can be watched live in the media player above.

