Shakedown at Angola turns up drugs

BATON ROUGE, La. — Correctional officers at Louisiana State Penitentiary detected narcotics on a corrections officer during a shift change on Sunday. They immediately detained 52-year-old Janice Coney of 2644 Old Towne Road in Zachary, La.

During the shakedown, DOC correctional officers found four oblong objects hidden inside a disinfectant wipe container belonging to Coney. Upon inspecting the substance, it was determined to be 314 grams of marijuana.

Janice Coney

Corrections investigators notified the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office, and deputies booked Coney into the West Feliciana Parish Jail on the following charges; Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Institution, and Possession of Schedule 1 Narcotics.

Coney has been placed on leave pending the investigation. She has been employed at LSP since August 16, 2005. She holds the rank of Master Sergeant.