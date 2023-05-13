LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On May 10, 2023, Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office Detectives opened an investigation about claims of sexual abuse involving a minor. Once statements and interviews were conducted, arrest warrants were obtained for Jason N. Jones for 78 counts of Molestation of a Juvenile and four counts of Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile.

On May 11, 2023, Jason Jones was taken into custody and questioned. He was subsequently booked at the Lincoln Parish Detention Center. He is currently being held on a $600,000 bond.

As the investigation continued, it was uncovered that the suspect’s wife, Laura B. Jones, had become aware of the abuse several months ago but did not report the crime. An arrest warrant was obtained for Laura and served on the morning of May 12, 2023.

Photo courtesy of Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy of Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office

Laura B. Jones has been charged with 78 counts of Accessory After the Fact Molestation of a Juvenile, four counts of Accessory After the Fact Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile, and one count of Failure to Report the Commission of Certain Felonies. She is currently being held on a $250,000 bond.

