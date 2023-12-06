NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) — The case of alleged sexual abuse against the Diocese of Lafayette and Saint Martin de Tours Catholic Church will be heard by the Louisiana Supreme Court.

The court announced it would take the case, and ordered the District Court and the Court of

Appeal to send up the records of the case, in a release Tuesday.

“Please be advised that the above-captioned matter will be set for oral argument on this

Court’s next available docket,” the release read.

The specific date and time of oral argument has not yet been set, but the court set deadlines for the plaintiffs and the diocese to file their briefs by Jan. 2 and Jan. 24, respectively.

The lawsuit originally filed in 2018 alleges the Rev. Kenneth Morvant abused Doug Bienvenu and other altar boys by allegedly giving them alcohol and using the “Power of God” to prey upon them.

Bienvenu, the only plaintiff named in the suit, said he was nine years old when the alleged abuse started.

Morvant died in 2002 and is buried at St. Martin de Tours in St. Martinville.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts