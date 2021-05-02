Seventh Ward shooting near French Quarter leaves 4 wounded, 2 dead

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that left four people injured and two dead on Saturday night at the intersection of St. Bernard Ave. and N. Claiborne Ave.

At around 11:42 p.m., NOPD Fifth District officers responded to a call of aggravated battery by shooting at the location. Upon arrival, officers discovered five victims suffering with a gunshot wound(s).

Four people were transported to the hospital via EMS and two by private conveyance for treatment where two of them died.

The NOPD Homicide Unit is in charge of this ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.