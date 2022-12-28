NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that wounded a woman in the Seventh Ward on Wednesday (Dec. 28th).

Detectives say the shooting happened in the in the 2000 block of North Rocheblave Street at about 5:30 p.m.

The NOPD did not release the woman’s condition, or any potential suspects or motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

