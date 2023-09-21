NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — A man is dead and two people are in the New Orleans Police Department’s custody following a shooting in the Seventh Ward on Thursday, Sept. 21.

Officials with the NOPD said they responded to a call of shots fired in the 1800 block of Henriette Delille Street around 12:30 p.m. At the scene, officers say they located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died that night.

A man and female juvenile were arrested at the time of the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call NOPD Homicide Unit detectives at (504)-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111.

