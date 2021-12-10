Seven North Louisiana women arrested on charges of Cruelty to the Infirmed

CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Early this week, Agents with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations arrested a total of seven local women on charges of Cruelty to the Infirmed, and Second Degree Battery.

The arrests stem from a series of incidents that happened in January and February 2019 at ABA Therapy Solutions in Calhoun.

Agents received a complaint of juveniles with special needs being mentally and physically abused at the business. ABA Therapy Solutions is a learning facility specifically geared towards children with behavioral and learning disorders.

According to the affidavits for warrant, agents initially seized DVR footage from the facility in September of 2019. After reviewing the footage, authorities found “numerous incidents of abuse, both physical and mental.”

Agents later submitted the footage to the Louisiana Board of Analyst Behavior, which found no therapeutic properties in the acts reviewed, acts which were seen as forms of abuse and neglect.

The following were arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center:

Angela Stewart – 4 counts Cruelty to the Infirmed

Elizabeth Hensley – 3 counts Cruelty to the Infirmed; 1 count Second Degree Battery

Kristen Nobles – 3 counts Cruelty to the Infirmed

Christina Elizarov – 2 counts Cruelty to the Infirmed

Michaela Jones – 2 counts Cruelty to the Infirmed

Randa Mathers – 1 count Cruelty to the Infirmed

1 count Cruelty to the Infirmed Eryn Ogden – 1 count Cruelty to the Infirmed