Security camera screenshot shows suspect seconds before car theft in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) —The NOPD is on the lookout for a stolen vehicle that was taken from an Algiers residence on the 4th of July.

At around 8:30 p.m., a gray 2016 Audi A6 was taken from the driveway of a home in the 1700 block of Wagner Street. Security video captured the thief stealing the vehicle from the location.

The reported stolen vehicle is bearing Mississippi license plate WHB0067.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the reported stolen vehicle and/or the identity of the pictured subject is asked to contact Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.