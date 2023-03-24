NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Five colleges and universities across Louisiana shut down internet systems after detecting a possible hack.

The five schools are the University of New Orleans, Nunez community college, LSU Agricultural Center, Southern University at Shreveport, and River Parishes Community College Gonzales.

Around 7:00 p.m. Friday (March 24th), students, faculty, staff, and alumni of the UNO began experiencing issues regarding connectivity issues.

The University took to Twitter to address the system issue.

The University has detected an indicator of compromise, prompting us to proactively bring down our campus internet system to operationalize security features. A total of five colleges and universities are conducting similar activities: UNO, LSU Agricultural Center, Nunez (Cont.) pic.twitter.com/Z9RO30ANZp — University of New Orleans (@UofNO) March 24, 2023

At this time the system issue is being investigated by the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, as well as the Louisiana State Police.

Each college’s internet system can go back online after they are determined to be secure.

