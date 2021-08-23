Second victim identified in Houston shooting

HOUSTON (WGNO) — A second victim has been identified in the weekend shooting that killed an NOPD officer.

On Monday afternoon, The Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club announced that two of the organization’s members were harmed in Saturday’s shooting in Houston.

One member, NOPD Detective Everett “Easy” Briscoe was fatally gunned down during an attempted robbery, while another member, Dyrin “DJ” Riculfy, was critically injured in the process.

The shooting occurred on Saturday night when Zulu members were eating at Houston’s The Grotto as part of a weekend getaway.

Two men then approached the restaurant, attempting to rob the people there. Although visitors obeyed the robbers’ request, shots were still fired, killing Briscoe and injuring Riculfy.

Police have not yet located the two suspects. Reports indicate the two were spotted in a grey or silver Nissan Altima.

In a statement, Zulu said group members were “devasted” upon learning the news of their beloved brothers.