Second suspect in 2018 double homicide in Raceland is found guilty

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The second suspect in a 2018 double homicide in Raceland was found guilty after a three-day trial.

In December 2018, 36-year-old Kerry Alexander and his brother Jerrell Alexander fatally shot two victims, Jeremiah Ballard and Marcel Turner, in the Ballard home on Market Street in Raceland.

According Lafourche Parish District Attorney’s Office, Kerry Alexander’s defense team claimed that he was only guilty by association and suggested that his brother was the one who committed the crime.

“How can this be guilt by association when evidence shows that the defendant is the one that set it up,”

asked Assistant District Attorney Shaun George, who prosecuted the case along with Assistant District

Attorney Allie Fournet. “It was the defendant’s gloves, the defendant’s mask, the defendant’s bag and the

defendant’s gun that fired the shots that killed Jeremiah Ballard and Marcel Turner. Witnesses can be

bullied and pressured, but forensic evidence cannot.”

The district attorney’s office reports that the jury delivered a unanimous guilty verdict after under an hour of deliberation.

Kerry Alexander faces a life sentence without the possibility of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.