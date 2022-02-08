NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police in New Orleans have announced a second arrest in the death of Derrick Cash, a 12-year-old boy who was shot and killed in New Orleans East.

Police say 19-year-old Tyree D. Conerly was arrested on Monday, February 7 after turning himself in at NOPD Headquarters.

Conerly’s arrest follows the charging of the first suspect in Cash’s murder, 18-year-old Tyrese Harris, which occurred the day before. Harris’ arrest garnered attention just days before with him originally being charged in a high-profile carjacking case in which a woman was rolled by her own car while getting gas at Costco. He was rebooked on Sunday on one count of second-degree murder.

NOPD reports Conerly was identified as a suspect in the homicide investigation with an arrest warrant being issued on February 6. He was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on one count of second-degree murder.

Cash’s murder dates back to the morning of January 3, when he was shot multiple times in the 14000 block of Michoud Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found the boy laying on the ground near a black SUV. He died shortly after.

Police continue to investigate the murder. Anyone with any information is urged to contact NOPD Homicide Det. Walter Edmond at 504-658-5300 or submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers.