Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a 35-year-old man in Hammond.

The Hammond Police Department reported officers responded to the scene in the 1200 block of Smith Square on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023. Orlandas Chapman, of Hammond, was found suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The HPD identified Larry Covington and Jeremiah Covington, both 18-years-old and of Hammond, as suspects in the fatal shooting.

According to the HPD, officers found Larry first and he was arrested. Then, on Wednesday, Jan. 2, officers found and arrested Jeremiah.

Anyone with further information about the crime can call HPD Detective Randall Baudier at (985)-277-5740 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-554-5245.

