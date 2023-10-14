All persons accused of a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty.

THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — Another man is in the custody of the Thibodaux Police Department in connection to a homicide that happened in Thibodaux in early January on Friday, Oct. 14.

According to reports, officers responded to a shooting at a home in the 800 block of Narrow Street just before 12:00 a.m. late Sunday, Jan. 9.

At the scene, a male victim was shot. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Through further investigation, police were able to identify Carl Shelvin, 28, of Gray, Louisiana, as a suspect in the investigation.

Shelvin was arrested and charged with second-degree murder on Jan. 12.

As the investigation continued, officers chased down leads that led them to identify and arrest Kevinontae Ross as another suspect in the incident.

Ross has been charged with second-degree murder.

He was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex with no bond.

