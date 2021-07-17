Second contractor in father/son duo arrested; both face multiple fraud charges

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives have made the second arrest in the case against a father-son duo, who are accused of contractor fraud and misapplication of payments.

Friday afternoon detectives say 40-year-old Steven Cantu was arrested Friday afternoon on five warrants that include: three counts of Contractor Fraud and two counts of Misapplication of Payments.

His father, 67-year-old Fabio Cantu, was arrested July 9 on two counts of home improvement fraud and is being held on $125,000 bond.

The younger Cantu was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility. His bond is set at $235,000.

Bossier detectives say during an investigation of Artistic Backyard Creations LLC, the father-son duo have contracts for business with more than a dozen homeowners.

In addition, Artistic Backyard Creations, LLC has been operating with an expired license since June 1.

According to the BPSO, the men also are charged with knowingly failing to apply the money received to these jobs under the contract.

Subsequent charges of contractor fraud and misapplication of payments are part of the investigation of the business the Cantus operated.

Anyone who feels they were a victim of this company is asked to call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.