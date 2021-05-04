Second arrest made in St. Mary Parish fatal shooting

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A second arrest has been made in connection with a fatal weekend shooting in St. Mary Parish.

According to Sheriff Blaise Smith, 50-year-old Roshonda Thomas of Franklin was charged Tuesday with accessory after the fact-second degree murder.

Smith said she was taken into custody and booked at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center

No bail was set, Smith said.

23-year-old Brian Gibson, Jr. of Baldwin, died from multiple gunshot wounds he sustained Saturday morning at a Main Street gas station.

The suspect, Anthony Hills, surrendered at the Jeanerette Marshal’s Office Sunday.

