PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach police have nabbed the second suspect in connection to a Panama City Beach murder.

Panama City Beach police said they arrested 40-year-old Scottie Black of the Navajo Nation in Arizona last week after they determined that choked his co-worker, Tyrell Sagg, to death in a Panama City Beach hotel in October.

Investigators have now also arrested Didda Johnson, 34, on charges of accessory after the fact to murder, fraudulent use of a credit card, and providing false information to law enforcement.

Investigators said Johnson was Sagg’s girlfriend. However, after his murder, she had sex with Black while Sagg lay dead in the hotel room, investigators wrote. She also lied to investigators about his death and used Sagg’s debit card after his death to fund their escape back to the Navajo Nation in Arizona, officials said.

Investigators said Johnson and Black claimed Sagg died because of a heart condition. They then fled the state before an autopsy determined that he was murdered.

Investigators were able to track both Johnson and Black down and interview them in the Navajo Nation. They say Black confessed to the crime. They added that Johnson “provided incriminating statements” and admitted to giving them false information and using Sagg’s credit card.

However, because of their status as members of the Navajo Nation investigators faced “jurisdictional challenges,” and could not immediately arrest the pair, officials said.