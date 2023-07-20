Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) — A suspect wanted in connection to fatal shooting that happened near a sports complex in Chalmette has been arrested.

Officials with the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office said 20-year-old David Waguespack III was arrested on Wednesday, July 19 during a traffic stop in Chackbay.

On July 15, deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the 1100 block of Magistrate Street in Chalmette, behind the Val Riess Sports Complex. Upon arrival, a man was found lying on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds.

EMS pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

During an investigation, detectives identified Waguespack and a 17-year-old boy as suspects. The teen has since been arrested and booked for second-degree murder.

A warrant for Waguespack’s arrest was issued on July 19. Deputies report that during a traffic stop on La. Highway 20, Waguespack was found in the backseat of the car and arrested.

Waguespack is awaiting extradition to St. Bernard where he will be booked on a second-degree murder charge. He was also wanted for two outstanding warrants for contempt of court in Lafourche Parish.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories