Search warrant leads to ending of local dog fighting ring

HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) — Did you know that dogfighting is a crime in every state?
A little over one week ago, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office converged on Marie Dr. with a search warrant.
The search warrant centered around narcotics.
After arriving at the scene, TPSO Agents located “what appeared to be a dogfighting ring and operation.”
The search warrant led to the discovery of:
- A large quantity of illegal narcotics
- Drug paraphernalia
- A single stack handgun with a silencer suppressor and cash
- 12 dogs chained or otherwise attached to trees throughout the backyard of the residence
- Tools commonly used to train dogs to fight
- Scattered medical supplies
- A secured 10 x 10 wooden box with three foot sides
What TPSO Agents found at the scene and the suspects in this case are pictured below:
The suspects in this case are 32-year-old, Zanobya Abron Brown, 20-tear-old, Tyler Pines and 44-year-old, Calvin Brown.
Calvin Brown owns the property where the dog fighting operation was found and the 44-year-old is facing these charges:
- Possession with the intent to distribute/manufacture CDS II,
- Possession with the intent to distribute CDS I (Marijuana)
- Drug Paraphernalia
- Animal Cruelty,
- Convicted felon in possession of a firearm
- Possession of weapons while in possession of a CDS
- Dog Fighting
- Training and possession of dogs for the use of fighting
- Possession of CDS IV narcotics
- Possession of CDS II (Meth)
- Duties of a registered sex offender to report a change of address
The other two suspects in this case are charged with the same crimes below:
- Possession with the intent to distribute/manufacture CDS II
- Possession with the intent to distribute CDS I (Marijuana)
- Drug Paraphernalia
- Animal Cruelty
- Possession of weapons while in possession of a CDS
- Dog Fighting
- Training and possession of dogs for the use of fighting
- Possession of CDS IV narcotics
- Possession of CDS II (Meth)
Illegal gambling and drug sales often take place at dogfighting events. Cases of animal cruelty will always be taken seriously in Tangipahoa Parish,” Chief James Travis said.