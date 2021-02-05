Search warrant leads to ending of local dog fighting ring

HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) — Did you know that dogfighting is a crime in every state?

A little over one week ago, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office converged on Marie Dr. with a search warrant.

The search warrant centered around narcotics.

After arriving at the scene, TPSO Agents located “what appeared to be a dogfighting ring and operation.”

The search warrant led to the discovery of:

A large quantity of illegal narcotics

Drug paraphernalia

A single stack handgun with a silencer suppressor and cash

12 dogs chained or otherwise attached to trees throughout the backyard of the residence

Tools commonly used to train dogs to fight

Scattered medical supplies

A secured 10 x 10 wooden box with three foot sides

What TPSO Agents found at the scene and the suspects in this case are pictured below:









Images courtesy of Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office

The suspects in this case are 32-year-old, Zanobya Abron Brown, 20-tear-old, Tyler Pines and 44-year-old, Calvin Brown.

Calvin Brown owns the property where the dog fighting operation was found and the 44-year-old is facing these charges:

Possession with the intent to distribute/manufacture CDS II,

Possession with the intent to distribute CDS I (Marijuana)

Drug Paraphernalia

Animal Cruelty,

Convicted felon in possession of a firearm

Possession of weapons while in possession of a CDS

Dog Fighting

Training and possession of dogs for the use of fighting

Possession of CDS IV narcotics

Possession of CDS II (Meth)

Duties of a registered sex offender to report a change of address

The other two suspects in this case are charged with the same crimes below:

Possession with the intent to distribute/manufacture CDS II

Possession with the intent to distribute CDS I (Marijuana)

Drug Paraphernalia

Animal Cruelty

Possession of weapons while in possession of a CDS

Dog Fighting

Training and possession of dogs for the use of fighting

Possession of CDS IV narcotics

Possession of CDS II (Meth)

Illegal gambling and drug sales often take place at dogfighting events. Cases of animal cruelty will always be taken seriously in Tangipahoa Parish,” Chief James Travis said.