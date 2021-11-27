Search is on for two suspects in 7th Ward shooting investigation, NOPD says

Search is on for two suspects in 7th Ward shooting investigation (Photos: NOPD)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is actively looking for two men they believe are responsible for a shooting that occurred around 9 p.m. in the 4800 block of Werner Street on Nov. 13.

According to a report received on Saturday, the NOPD obtained warrants for 27-year-old Michael Jones and 36-year-old Earl Sylvester as both suspects are wanted on one count of aggravated second-degree battery, three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and one count of aggravated criminal damage.

#NOPDWanted: Michael Jones (left) & Earl Sylvester (right) sought re: shooting on Nov. 13 in 4800 blk of Werner. Call 504-658-6070 or @CrimestopperGNO at 504-822-1111 w/any info. https://t.co/c9pP1oUbPP pic.twitter.com/yQBASG96kC — NOPD (@NOPDNews) November 27, 2021

Sylvester is also wanted separately for an aggravated assault incident that occurred on the same day at the same location.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents or on the whereabouts of Jones and/or Sylvester is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.