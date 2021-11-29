Search for escaped Louisiana inmate ends in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (WGNO) — A wanted inmate was captured in Bossier City on Monday after a days-long search led police beyond Louisana state lines.

The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections reported 23-year-old Shwilliam Cheevis was arrested on Monday afternoon at the Home Wood Apartments in Bossier City. A police tip led officers to the apartments, where Cheevis was reportedly staying with his girlfriend.

“We are grateful for our law enforcement partners and our staff who put in tireless hours to safely capture Cheevis,” Department Secretary Jimmy Le Blanc announced in a statement following the arrest.

DPS&C reports Cheevis escaped from the Dixon Correctional Institute in Jackson, La., on Thanksgiving morning, where he is serving 15 years for aggravated second-degree battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The inmate was also on two years of probation after being convicted in Caddo Parish for illegally using a weapon.

Cheevis was booked into the Bossier City jail on simple escape charges where he awaits a transfer back to DCI.