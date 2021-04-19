Seahawks defender Aldon Smith wanted for battery in St. Bernard

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 01: Defensive end Aldon Smith #58 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up on the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 01, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

CHALMETTE, La. — The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for current Seattle Seahawks defensive end Aldon Smith following an incident on Saturday in Chalmette, La.

The 31-year-old Smith is wanted for second degree battery after the 6-foot-4, 265-pounder allegedly assaulted a male acquaintance outside a business in 8600 block of West Judge Perez Drive.

The former Dallas Cowboy, who was selected seventh overall out of Missouri by the San Francisco 49ers in 2011, is a resident of Oakland, California. Smith recorded 48 total tackles and five sacks for the Cowboys in 2020 before signing with the Seahawks last week.

Sheriff James Pohlmann is asking anyone knowing the whereabouts of Smith to call the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501 or the Criminal Investigations Bureau’s tip hotline, (504) 271-TIPS or 8477.