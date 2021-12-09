Scott man accused of stealing Goodwill truck and crashing into home

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — A Scott man is behind bars after he allegedly stole a Goodwill truck while it was being unloaded and nearly drove it into a resident’s home along Eraste Landry Rd.

Gordon Rae Philip, 51, of Scott, faces charges of theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated damage to criminal property and aggravated flight from an officer.

At around 10:15 a.m. this morning, Philip allegedly jumped into the cab of the Goodwill truck as it was being unloaded on Alfred St. An employee was in the rear of the truck, unloading it at the time Philip drove off, though he was able to escape without injury and call police.

As information was being called in to authorities, a Scott Police patrol officer saw the truck traveling south on Westgate Rd. Philip refused to stop for police and made a wide turn onto Eraste Landry, throwing several items into traffic from the open vehicle.

“As Philip attempted to correct the turn, he veered into a wooden fence along the roadway and onto a

private property,” said Scott Police Chief Chad Leger. “Philip then narrowly missed the residence and crashed into a metal outdoor kitchen area in the back of the residence.”

Philip allegedly refused to cooperate with police, even after he was cornered, and a Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office K9 deputy was used to help arrest him. He was taken to a local hospital to check for injuries before being booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.