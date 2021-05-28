Scott man accused of killing dog and posting it to social media

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – A Scott man is accused of shooting a dog to death and posting video of the killing on Snapchat.

Authorities say 23-year-old Isaac Gotreaux showed the video to others who then alerted Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say Gotreaux allegedly stands over a dog that appears to be wounded and bleeding and shoots it three times in the head killing it.

According to the sheriff’s office, Gotreaux told investigators he put the dog down after it caused damage to the interior of his residence and bit children in the area.

Gotreaux is charged with Cruelty to Animals. He has bonded out of jail after posting 7,500 dollar bond.