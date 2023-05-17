ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. (WGNO) — There’s a new scam going around in St. John the Baptist Parish, and residents are being encouraged to be on high alert.

Officials with the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office (SJSO) said scam artists are calling residents pretending to be deputies.

Using advanced technology, officials said these callers can manipulate caller ID data to show that the call is coming from the SJSO.

The callers are reportedly claiming they have an active arrest warrant that requires a fine to be paid. They then demand immediate payment to avoid arrest.

The scammers are requesting payment through a Green Dot card, any type of gift card, Apple Pay or through money wiring.

St. John Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre said he wants residents to know that the SJSO will never call a resident via phone and ask them to make a payment.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.