Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a teen injured in the small community of St. Bernard, near Violet.

Deputies responded to a call of a shooting in the 2300 block of Torres drive at about 6:00 p.m. They found a 14-year-old girl suffering from a graze wound to the head.

Deputies said the suspect, whom they’ve identified as 34-year-old Justin Pritchard, barricaded himself inside his home, refusing to come out or speak with deputies.

The investigation is ongoing and members of the Sheriff’s Office Special Weapons and Tactics team are at the scene. WGNO will update this story as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office at (504)-271-2501, the Criminal Investigations Bureau at (504)-271-TIPS or 8477 or Crimestoppers GNO at (504)-822-1111.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts