CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) — The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office (SBSO) is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who’s wanted in connection to a shooting in the Chalmette area.

According to reports, the incident happened on Monday, May 8th in the 3600 block of Delille Street around 8 p.m.

SBSO investigators said 20-year-old Devin Kelley was involved in an altercation with several subjects when Kelly pulled out a gun striking a victim in the armpit.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Kelley was seen fleeing the scene in what is believed to be a silver Nissan Titan.

He is wanted on the following charges:

negligent injuring

possession of a firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies

illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities

aggravated second degree battery

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kelley or any other information relating to this incident is asked to call the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501, the Criminal Investigations Bureau’s tip hotline at (504) 271-TIPS or 8477, or Crimestoppers GNO at (504) 822-1111. Callers to the CIB tip hotline or Crimestoppers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash award from Crimestoppers.

