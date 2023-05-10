All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) — The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office (SBSO) is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who’s wanted in connection to a shooting in the Chalmette area.
According to reports, the incident happened on Monday, May 8th in the 3600 block of Delille Street around 8 p.m.
SBSO investigators said 20-year-old Devin Kelley was involved in an altercation with several subjects when Kelly pulled out a gun striking a victim in the armpit.
The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.
Kelley was seen fleeing the scene in what is believed to be a silver Nissan Titan.
He is wanted on the following charges:
- negligent injuring
- possession of a firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies
- illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities
- aggravated second degree battery
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kelley or any other information relating to this incident is asked to call the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501, the Criminal Investigations Bureau’s tip hotline at (504) 271-TIPS or 8477, or Crimestoppers GNO at (504) 822-1111. Callers to the CIB tip hotline or Crimestoppers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash award from Crimestoppers.
