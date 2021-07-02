SBSO: Louisiana woman wanted for practicing orthodontics without a license

NEW ORLEANS — The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for 28-year-old Aireon Davis who is unlawfully practicing orthodontics in St. Bernard Parish.

According to Louisiana law, no one is allowed to practice dentistry without first being authorized and issued a license by the Louisiana State Board of Dentistry.

Reports show Davis does not have a license to practice dentistry in Louisiana.

St.Bernards Sheriff, James Pohlmann said detectives with the Criminal Investigations Bureau received a complaint from a parent of a 15-year-old female.

The parent said Davis put braces on their child’s teeth without their consent and charged them money.

Detectives found out that Davis was advertising an illegal orthodontic business on Instagram under the account “bracee_yourself.”

Officers learned that she was running her business from her apartment.

Based off the information investigators received, they obtained a search warrant for Davis’ apartment.

Davis could not be found, but detectives retrieved various dentistry tools and orthodontic supplies from the residence.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Davis, or who has been a victim of Davis unlawfully practicing dentistry on them is asked to contact the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501 or the Criminal Investigations Bureau at (504) 278-7630 or (504) 271-TIPS or 8477.

