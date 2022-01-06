SBSO: Deputy arrested for inappropriate messages with a minor

CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) — An employee with the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office has been arrested for inappropriate behavior with a minor, Sheriff James Pohlmann announced on Thursday.

SBSO deputy, 25-year-old Christopher Hammel, was arrested on one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

According to the sheriff’s office, Hammel reportedly engaged in inappropriate conversations with a minor through social media. Details of the incident, including the child’s age and gender, were unavailable.

Hammel worked in the SBSO Corrections Division and has since been terminated.

