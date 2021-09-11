SBSO: Altercation leads to guns, drugs, and arrest of two men

On September 7, the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office arrested two men on various weapons and narcotics charges following a disturbance at a residence in Violet.

SBSO arrests two men on weapons, narcotics charges

On Tuesday, Sept. 7, Sheriff Pohlmann said, deputies with the Field Operations Bureau Patrol Division responded to a call for service in reference to a disturbance in the 2300 block of River Queen Drive in Violet.

According to police, when deputies arrived on the scene, they learned Harvey and Sino were in an altercation with another man during which Harvey committed an aggravated assault and Sino committed a simple assault on the man.

During the course of the investigation, FOB deputies observed an odor of marijuana emitting through an open window of Harvey’s residence. Narcotics agents with the Special Investigations Division and detectives with the Criminal Investigations Bureau were summoned to the scene, and a search warrant was obtained for the residence.

Upon execution of the search warrant, Sheriff Pohlmann said, agents and detectives, recovered three firearms, a Glock 27 Gen 4 .40 cal. listed out of St. Bernard as stolen, a Beretta model 92FS .9mm with an obliterated serial number, and a Hi-Point model C9 .9mm not on file.

They also discovered 478.07 grams of cocaine with a street value of $47,807, 236.3 grams of marijuana with a street value of $4,726, 0.5 grams of crack cocaine, 47 tablets of Fentanyl, 15 tablets Gabapentin, 1 tablet of Ecstasy, 10 tablets of Dilaudid, 16 tablets of Hydrocodone, 11 capsules of Amphetamine, 20 tablets of Xanax, 2 electronic grinders, 4 digital scales, clear plastic packaging bags, and 1 vacuum sealer.

More than $29,840 in cash also was seized, the Sheriff said.

Criminal history checks were performed on both Harvey and Sino which revealed they both have long records with prior convictions on various weapons and narcotics charges. It also revealed Harvey was wanted on several outstanding warrants out of Baton Rouge for possession of Oxycodone, possession of Alprazolam, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and resisting an officer, and on an outstanding warrant out of Plaquemines Parish for failure to appear in court. Sino also had an outstanding warrant out of Jefferson Parish for theft of goods.

Both Harvey and Sino were transported to St. Bernard Parish Prison where they were booked.