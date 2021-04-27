SBSO: $200K in narcotics seized following arrest of Chalmette woman

CHALMETTE, La. — The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office arrested a Chalmette woman on various narcotics charges following an investigation conducted by the Special Investigations Division Narcotics Unit.

Sheriff James Pohlmann reports 32-year-old Tiffany Holmes of the 200 block of Marina Road in Chalmette was booked with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, possession with the intent to distribute THC, and possession of crack cocaine.

SBSO agents recovered 50 pounds of high grade marijuana with an estimated street value of $175,000, 431 THC vapes with an estimated street value of $43,000 and a small amount of crack cocaine. Photo: SBSO

Agents also recovered more than $4,300 in cash.