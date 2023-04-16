NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Seventh Ward Saturday (April 15th).
The incident happened in the 2100 block of Hope Street around 10:45 p.m. when the New Orleans Police Department found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The man was brought to a nearby hospital. There are no updates on his condition at this time.
There has not been any word yet on a possible suspect and motive. The shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with additional information is urged to contact NOPD at 504-658-5300. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
