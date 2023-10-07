Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

HOUMA, La. (WGNO) — Two people have been arrested by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office in connection to shooting at a Sam’s Club in Houma on Friday, Oct. 6.

Deputies discovered that a couple had been confronted by a suspect armed with a gun. A bystander attempted to help the couple and was shot by the suspect.

The bystander, who was shot during the incident, was transported to a nearby hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

The suspect, identified as Jacob Luke Jr., 18, of Dulac, allegedly fled the scene on foot but was later arrested.

Through further investigation, detectives discovered evidence allegedly linking Heather Luke, 37, of Chauvin, to the shooting.

Both Jacob Luke Jr. and Heather Luke were arrested and booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex. They are facing charges of armed robbery, armed robbery with the use of a firearm, aggravated battery, and attempted first-degree murder.

The shooting remains under investigation.

