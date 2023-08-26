SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man was arrested Thursday in Sabine Parish for making arson threats on social media.
As part of an ongoing investigation into recent wildfires in Sabine Parish, investigators received information on an individual who was using social media to broadcast threats of arson.
On Wednesday, investigators obtained a warrant to arrest 21-year-old Jeremiah Hill of Many for three counts of communication of false information of planned arson.
Investigators with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) Forestry Enforcement Division and the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Department arrested Hill the following day.
Hill was booked into the Sabine Parish Jail, and a bond has not been set at this time.
