RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, January 24, 2022, at approximately 8:55 PM, Ruston Police responded to a residence on Janice Drive in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers determined that an unidentified male had entered the residence without permission and attacked a resident.

Officers believed the suspect is a white male, possibly between 25 to 35 years of age, and approximately 5 foot and 9 inches tall or 5 foot and 10 inches tall. The suspect was last seen wearing a black ski mask and black jacket.

The Ruston Police Department is asking anyone that have any information on this case to call 318-255-4141 or Crime stoppers at 318-255-1111. An anonymous tipster is eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $5,000.