ALEXANDRIA. La. (WNTZ) – On April 4th, 2023, at approximately 7:45 pm, Patrol Deputies responded to Lanny Street in reference to shots fired in the area. Upon arrival, deputies were unable to locate a victim or anyone reporting any damage or injuries. Deputies assigned to the Crime Suppression Unit remained in the area to deter any further criminal activity. At approximately 9:30 pm, Sheriff’s Dispatch received a call from a complainant in the 4000 block of Lanny Street who discovered bullet holes in one of their vehicles in their driveway. Patrol deputies responded and secured the scene until Sheriff’s Detectives and Crime Scene Unit could respond.

Sheriff’s Detectives and Crime Scene Unit arrived and began processing the scene. Shortly after, Sheriff’s Detectives were able to identify a Johnny Ray Piper, Jr. of Alexandria, as the suspect.

From their investigation, Detectives obtained sufficient probable cause for a search warrant to be executed at Piper Jr.’s residence on Sunset Drive. Sheriff’s Detectives, with the assistance of RPSO SWAT, Crime Suppression Unit and Patrol Deputies, executed the search warrant and Piper was taken into custody without incident. Piper was placed under arrest and transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he was booked for 1 count of Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property and 4 counts of Illegal Use of Weapons/Dangerous Instrumentalities. Piper remains in jail at the time of this release being held on an $11,000.00 bond.

Sheriff’s Detectives say this is still an active investigation and more arrests could be made. If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to contact Detective Matt Dauzat, Criminal Investigations Division, Tioga Substation, at 318-641-6010 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.

The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster app may also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for reward. P3 app: https://www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/index.htm

