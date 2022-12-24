NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Councilman Oliver Thomas identified the victim of a shooting outside a Rouses Market as comedian, 43-year-old, Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell.

Friday evening (Dec. 23) officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 700 block of Baronne Street around 4 p.m. When they arrived they located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The New Orleans Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a person of interest, Dyamonique Smith, and two suspects in connection with a homicide that took place in the Rouses parking lot.

Homicide detectives have positively identified the male suspects responsible for the homicide. The pictured individuals should be considered armed and dangerous.

Smith is not a wanted suspect, however, detectives believe she may have information vital to the investigation and wish to speak to her.

Anyone with information or can locate this vehicle is urged to contact the Homicide Section at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867.

