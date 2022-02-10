BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Members of Ronald Greene’s family are holding a news conference over Zoom on Thursday morning.

According to the NAACP Baton Rouge Branch, The Greene Family is looking for accountability from the Office of Governor John Bel Edwards.

These groups and individuals are joining the family during the news conference.

NAACP

National Bar Association President Carlos E. Moore

Attorneys for Aaron Bowman

Former State Trooper Carl Cavalier

They are all coming together to “discuss the recent revelations surrounding the release of text messages from Governor Edwards, his staff, legislators, Louisiana State Police, and the prosecutors,” according to the NAACP Baton Rouge Branch.

Prior to the news conference, Louisiana Speaker of the House Clay Schexnayder let it be known that a select committee has been created which will look into the Ronald Greene case.

“The truth must come out to show what happened in this case and in the events that followed. The public demands it and the family deserves it. No crime should be ignored, no cover-up will be tolerated,” said Speaker Schexnayder.

These House members will be on the select committee:

Rep. Tanner Magee, Chairman

Rep. Tony Bacala

Rep. Jason Hughes

Rep. Edmond Jordan

Rep. Mandie Landry

Rep.C. Denise Marcelle

Rep. Richard Nelson

Rep. Debbie Villio

The Department of Justice has already weighed in on the Ronald Greene Investigation:

“The Department of Justice has an open and ongoing criminal investigation into the incident that resulted in the death of Ronald Greene. The investigation is being handled by Special Agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), along with career prosecutors in the United States Attorney’s Office and the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice. The investigation has been comprehensive and those conducting the investigation have followed all credible leads. If the investigation reveals prosecutable violations of any federal criminal statutes, the Department will take appropriate action. While the investigation continues, recent reporting citing sources suggesting that the FBI has questioned people about the awareness of certain facts by Governor John Bel Edwards is inaccurate.”

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and we will stream it live in the video player above.