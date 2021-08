SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A shelter in Shreveport is opening its doors for people in South Louisiana who are evacuating their homes in advance of Hurricane Ida.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, the shelter will be located at 8810 Jewella Avenue in the old Sam's building and should begin accepting evacuees by 6 a.m. Saturday, August 28. It will be operated by the state Department of Children and Family Services.